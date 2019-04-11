Ni no Kuni Anime Movie Trailer Released - News

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the upcoming anime movie based on Ni no Kuni. It will premiere in Japan this summer.

Here is an overview of the anime movie:

Ni no Kuni—“another world” completely different from, yet parallel to the real world. Following an incident involving their childhood friend Kotona, high school student Yuu and his best friend Haru will travel back and forth between the two worlds… And as the lives of each world’s Kotona are simultaneously endangered, what will be the “ultimate choice” surrounding the three friends and Ni no Kuni?

Thanks Gematsu.

