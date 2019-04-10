Utawarerumono Zan Coming West in Fall 2019, According to Koch Media Twitter Account - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Koch Media France, the distributor for Nippon Ichi Software America's games in the country, have revealed on Twitter that Utawarerumono Zan, a PS4 hack 'n' slash spin-off in the long-running franchise (that follows the story of the first entry, Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen) will be coming west in Fall 2019.

The news seemingly comes prior to an official announcement from NIS America themselves and has potentially been revealed early as the linked website in the video above does not yet appear to be active. The Koch Media France Twitter account has been verified by Twitter themselves, suggesting the news is genuine.

