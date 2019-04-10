Vambrace: Cold Soul Delayed for PC Until May 28 - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Devespresso Games announced the single-player adventure game, Vambrace: Cold Soul, has been delayed from April 25 to May 28 for Windows PC. The Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version will still come out on Q3 2019.

"The team was originally aiming for an April release, but decided to spend some additional time fine-tuning the title following feedback gathered at the [GDC and PAX East 2019] showings," said Headup Games. "Devespresso Games and Headup remains invested in delivering the best immersive experiences to players. As such, the team is focused on providing as much of a bug-free experience as possible."





Here is an overview of the game:

Vambrace: Cold Soul follows Devespresso Games’ Korean indie horror hit The Coma: Recut. Coma represents a major departure from the survival adventure mechanics of their previous title. For Vambrace, the team instead reveals a gothic fantasy tale from the minds of Minho Kim and T.L. Riven. The game features multi-class party building mechanics, punishing roguelike expeditions, and an immersive narrative with high replayability. Vambrace also boasts Minho’s signature hand-illustrated graphics that is sure to please 2D and retro game enthusiasts.

You play as Evelia Lyric, bearer of the Aetherbrace and the only human capable of entering the cursed city of Icenaire. You must choose party members who will lend their unique strengths to your cause. Embark on expeditions and use perceptive allies to avoid traps and strange encounters. Leverage the strengths of fighters and magic wielders to survive deadly combat. Stock well and discover paths that will allow you precious time to recuperate in camps. The surface of Icenaire is cold and unforgiving, so you will need to use every advantage you can muster to survive!

The King of Shades has cursed the great city of Icenaire. Now cast under a permanent blight of frost fall, its former residents have returned from the dead as mad Wraiths. Survivors take refuge deep underground where they lead a desperate campaign against this unearthly power. Woefully outmatched, they are forced into hiding as the King of Shades amasses an army of the undead above them. One fateful day, a mysterious stranger appears in the city with an enchanted vambrace. Now, she may be their only hope…

Key Features:

Embark on an epic fantasy adventure spanning seven intriguing chapters.

Complete sub-quests to unlock up to 26 new, thematic character skins.

Assemble your party from five races and 10 unique classes of recruits.

Craft items and armor from precious materials gathered on your trips that will unlock new skills and enhance stats.

Make crucial decisions – one wrong turn can seal your party’s fate.

Prepare well or condemn your comrades to permanent death.

Find codex pages to expand upon the world’s history and mythical lore.

