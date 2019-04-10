Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Commercial Leaks Stage Builder Mode - News

A new commercial for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released and it appears to have leaked an upcoming mode in the game called "Stage Builder." Version 3.0 will be released for the game this spring, which is possible the new mode will be made available in the update.

View it below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

