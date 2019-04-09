Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Screenshots Released - News

Three new screenshots for Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution have been released.

Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history to the Nintendo Switch. Players will take on iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, reliving the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.

Key Features:

Build and customize a Deck from more than 9,000 cards, the most in any Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game video game.

Challenge other players with local-play or Nintendo Switch Online.

The addition of Link Monster cards not only change the way seasoned Duelists play their cards, but where they play them.

Take on the roles of the animated series’ villains with Reverse Duels.

Compete with Battle Packs for Sealed play and Draft play.

Includes all previously released Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist content.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Japan on April 25 and this summer in the west.

