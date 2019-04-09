Unruly Heroes Launches for PS4 This Spring - News

Developer Magic Design Studios announced the 2D platformer, Unruly Heroes, will launch for the PlayStation 4 this spring. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Madcap Action, Martial Arts, Monkey King and More!

The sacred scroll preserving harmony in our world has been torn up and scattered to the winds. Now, strange and terrifying creatures are sowing discord and chaos throughout the land.Only four totally opposed, implausible heroes can turn back the tide: Sanzang the wise, Wukong the fearless monkey, Kihong the greedy pig, and Sandmonk the sensitive brute.

On their journey westward, they will travel to fantastical worlds to gather the pieces of the scroll and fight an army of evil creatures. Or they’ll try, anyway!

Key Features:

Experience the legend of the Monkey King, solo or cooperatively with up to four players in local play.

Master the combined strength of four different heroes by learning to use the best one for each new encounter and challenge.

Test your reflexes against an assortment of challenging enemies and intimidating bosses.

Possess your enemies to harness their strength and abilities.

Explore different worlds spanning a colorful fantasy universe, solving puzzles and overcoming unexpected obstacles.

Immerse yourself in spectacular art, animation, and sound.

Fight against your friends in local or online player-versus-player.

