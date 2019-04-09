Super Mario Odyssey Screenshots Showcase Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - News

Nintendo has released new screenshots for Super Mario Odyssey that showcase the support for the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit. A free update adding support for the VR Kit will release on April 25, while the VR Kit will release on April 12.

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

View the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

