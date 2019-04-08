Quantcast
Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - VGChartz
Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the French Charts

Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 1 hour ago / 238 Views

Like most Nintendo franchises receiving a Nintendo Switch entry, Yoshi's Crafted World entered the French charts in first place, as SELL reports for week 13. Both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 fell back as a result but obviously remained quite popular as the PS4 versions for both remained in the overall top five.
 
 
Top sellers per system were as follows. Assassin's Creed III Remastered achieved a solid third place on the PS4, given how old the base game is.
 
PS4
  1. Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
  2. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
  3. Assassin's Creed III Remastered
Xbox One
  1. Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice
  2. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
  1. Yoshi's Crafted World
  2. Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
  2. Mario & Luigi Bowser's Inside Story
  3. Mario Kart 7
PC
  1. Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice
  2. The Sims 4
  3. Tom Clancy's The Division 2

More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.