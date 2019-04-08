Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 1 hour ago / 238 Views
Like most Nintendo franchises receiving a Nintendo Switch entry, Yoshi's Crafted World entered the French charts in first place, as SELL reports for week 13. Both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 fell back as a result but obviously remained quite popular as the PS4 versions for both remained in the overall top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows. Assassin's Creed III Remastered achieved a solid third place on the PS4, given how old the base game is.
PS4
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- Tom Clancy's: The Division 2
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
Xbox One
- Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
- Mario & Luigi Bowser's Inside Story
- Mario Kart 7
PC
- Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice
- The Sims 4
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
