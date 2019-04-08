Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

Like most Nintendo franchises receiving a Nintendo Switch entry, Yoshi's Crafted World entered the French charts in first place, as Like most Nintendo franchises receiving a Nintendo Switch entry, Yoshi's Crafted World entered the French charts in first place, as SELL reports for week 13. Both Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 fell back as a result but obviously remained quite popular as the PS4 versions for both remained in the overall top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows. Assassin's Creed III Remastered achieved a solid third place on the PS4, given how old the base game is.

PS4

Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Xbox One

Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Red Dead Redemption 2

Nintendo Switch

Yoshi's Crafted World Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo 3DS

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn Mario & Luigi Bowser's Inside Story Mario Kart 7

PC

Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice The Sims 4 Tom Clancy's The Division 2

