Elden Ring: Nightreign Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts for May 2025

Elden Ring: Nightreign has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for May 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 with Doom: The Dark Ages debuting in second place and EA Sports F1 25 debuting in sixth place.

Forza Horizon 5 dropped one spot to third place and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is down three spots to fourth place. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is up one spot to fifth place, while Minecraft dropped two spots to seventh place.

Split Fiction is down one spot to eighth place, while Grand Theft Auto V and EA Sports FC 25 re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Elden Ring: Nightreign - NEW Doom: The Dark Ages - NEW Forza Horizon 5 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports F1 25 - NEW Minecraft* Split Fiction Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25

* Digital sales not included

