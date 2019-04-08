Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts in 3rd on the Italian Charts - Sales

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) has remained at the top spot on the Italian charts in the 13th week of 2019, according to AESVI. FIFA 19 (PS4) remained in second for another week.

Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) debuted in third place on the charts, while Assassin's Creed III Remastered (PS4) debuted in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 13, 2019:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Assassin's Creed III Remastered (PS4) - NEW Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (PS4) The Division 2 (PS4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4)

