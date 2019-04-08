Octopath Traveler Live Concert Announced for July - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced a live concert for Octopath Traveler will take place on July 28 in Tokyo, Japan at the Olympus Hall Hachioji. The concert is titled Octopath Traveler Break, Boost and Beyond.

View the official website for the concert here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles