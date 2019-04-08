Visual Novel Shinigami to Shoujo Headed to PSV in Japan in July - News

/ 65 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Publisher Takuyo announced the otome visual novel, Shinigami to Shoujo, will launch for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in July for 5,800 yen. It previously released for the PSP in July 2011.

Here is an overview of the game:

Toono Sayo is a beautiful girl that lives with her older brother, Toono Touya, who is an author. Her brother tells her about his next story: ‘Shinigami to Shoujo’. He explains that it will be about a lonely shinigami and a girl, and their search for the most beautiful word that exists.

One day, when Sayo looked up at a clock tower that has long ceased to move, she met a man wearing strange white clothes. When she asked him who he is and why he is wearing such weird clothes, he told her that he has no memory of his identity and that the only thing he knows is that he is a shinigami. Sayo suggests that if he does not know his name, she’ll give him one and named him ‘Ao’ (blue) after how similar the man’s eyes are to the colour of the sky.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles