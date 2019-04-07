Brief Battles Release Date Revealed - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Juicy Cupcake announced Brief Battles will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 7.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

May your butt reign supreme! Brief Battles brings butt-em-up action to your screen in a party game with a cheeky twist: It's all about the undies! Start hilarious battles with nothing but your buns to slam and squish those in your sights. Scramble to grab super-powered undies to embrace the power of the butt and gain an underwear-fueled edge over your friends, as you strive to prove who has the mightiest buns.

Key Features:

Multiplayer mayhem: Gather up to three friends to dominate in classic or ridiculous underpants-themed game modes.

Solo & co-op challenges: Test your skills in solo challenges or battle beasties with a friend!

Nimble underwearriors: Play as one of six cute, plump, wobbly characters and unlock charming crossover skins.

Super-powered undies: Conquer foes with buns of steel, toxic tighty-whities, flaming hot pants, and more!

Attractive arenas: Battle in 50 unique and treacherous 2.5D arenas, across five regions.

Play at your pace: Trophy hunters can push their skills to the limit to reach the hardest challenge goals, while accessibility options open the game up to everyone.

Free updates: No paid DLC. No butts about it.

Controller support: For multiplayer, play with up to four controllers or three controllers and a keyboard. Play solo with a controller or keyboard, though we recommended controllers :)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles