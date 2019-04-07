Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch Version at Retail Won't Come With a Cartridge According to GameSpot - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 553 Views
The GameStop listing for the retail version of Wolfenstein: Youngblood for the Nintendo Switch won't come with a cartridge, but will instead include a download code.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on July 26.
Thanks NintendoEverything.
6 Comments
Guess I'm not buying it then. This is just insulting. Just do a digital only release for Switch if you're going to do this.
How many games does that make for the switch that aren't fully physical? This is digital only. I think FF10/x-2 are half physical half digital? Hellblade is digital I think?
If you buy the game many months after it was released. There are usually updates you need to do to play some parts of the game. Like Splatoon 2.
Why even do a 'physical' edition then? Especially since the only 'physical' edition the game has on Switch is a limited Edition that is more expensive. Literally it's ONLY point is that it's supposed to be the game on a cart.
Then what's the point?
I don't remember where I have read this, but wasn't it planned that 64 GB cartridges would come in 2019 ?
You assume its a size issue. I mean the cart could simply execute a download of the game content and access to play it. That would give value to the cart at least. Perhaps they just didn't want to make a cart because its cheaper.
Since The New Order, Wolfenstein games have always had large install sizes. Even on last gen, it came in at 50gb. The New Colossus on Switch is what, 20gb? Hopefully Youngblood is inline with that. This has been true for a while.. but it's really mandatory to have an SD card for Switch, if you plan on playing a lot games. Hopefully the revised model(Pro?) will come with more storage. That one rumor said it will appeal to 'Avid Gamers' so heres hoping.