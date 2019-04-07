Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch Version at Retail Won't Come With a Cartridge According to GameSpot - News

posted 4 hours ago

The GameStop listing for the retail version of Wolfenstein: Youngblood for the Nintendo Switch won't come with a cartridge, but will instead include a download code.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on July 26.





Thanks NintendoEverything.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

