New Character Kollector Will be Playable in Mortal Kombat 11 - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Kollector will be a new playable fighter in Mortal Kombat 11.

View a trailer of the character below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A new fighter joining the Mortal Kombat franchise, The Kollector was born into poverty and seized his collections duty with a zeal that impressed Shao Kahn, becoming one of the Emperor’s most feared associates. As more of a corrupt, mafia enforcer than a government official, The Kollector stole riches from Outworld’s people, rewarding himself with wealth and status in turn, but when Shao Kahn died, Kotal Kahn vowed to weed out the former regime’s corruption. After years in hiding, living off his ill-gotten gains, The Kollector was captured and now faces execution, determined to destroy anyone in his path.



Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles