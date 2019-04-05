RTS TinyWar High-Speed Headed to Switch as Little Bit War - News

Publisher Mediascape and developer Ruten no Oheya announced the RTS TinyWar High-Speed is headed to the Nintendo Switch with a new title, Little Bit War. It will launch in Japan in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

This game is 8bit style RTS. A lot of NES-like armies move on the screen and wage war.



This game has a speed button for high-speed play. With 9 speeds up, you can win in 5-10 minutes per stage.



Easy operation.



Your color is "Red". You can build buildings on red areas.



When you build a production-type-building, the building automatically creates armies. Armies advances to a nearest city of enemies.



When you build a defensive building, the building automatically atacks enemy's armies.



When you occupy all towns, you win. You get Buildings and Special Powers.



Various stages are waiting for you!

