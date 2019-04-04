The Elder Scrolls: Blades Tops 1 Million Downloads First Week on iOS - News

Bethesda Softworks' mobile RPG, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, has surpassed one million downloads in its first week available on Early Access on iOS, according to data from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence.

The game quickly took the number one spot on the download charts. 420,00 of the one million downloads so far have been from the US, with more than 150,000 downloads on March 28.

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls: Blades Hits 1 Million Downloads in First Week of Early Access: https://t.co/FPYYR2vtoz pic.twitter.com/ex8DAqsqQP — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) April 4, 2019

