Risk of Rain 2 Tops 650,000 Players First Week

Developer Hopoo Games announced announced Risk of Rain 2 has surpassed 650,000 players in its first week available on Steam Early Access. 150,000 of the players were able to bring in another friend with the Buy One Get One deal at launch.

"I just wanted to say from the whole team how absolutely floored we are with the reception so far," reads a blog post from the developer. "I was personally hoping for something to match at least half of the original game: apparently we’re doing a LOT better. It’s absolutely surreal - thank you all again.





"We want to make sure the community is aware we are listening and in touch, so for the format of this post and subsequent ones in the future I want to try something new. Consider Development Thoughts to be an honest brain dump of the team. Excuse us if it’s a bit scattered in formatting."

