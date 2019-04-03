Darkly Humorous CRPG Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Bigben Interactive and developers Black Shamrock and Cyanide Studio have announced "darkly humorous CRPG," Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Paranoia is a CRPG that takes place in humanity’s last idyllic refuge, Alpha Complex, which is controlled by Friend Computer. All citizens enjoy a life of joy, cheerfulness and cleanliness. Questioning the benevolence of Friend Computer is an act of treason. Having access to information beyond your security clearance is an act of treason. Refusing to drink your daily dose of Bouncy Bubble Beverage is an act of treason. Treason is punishable by summary execution.

Stay alert! Trust no one!:

Traitors are everywhere, plotting to destroy The Computer, Alpha Complex itself, and our precious way of life. Identify them, report them – or eliminate them as the treasonous scum they are. Keep your laser handy!

You lead a team of Troubleshooters with RED security clearance. Your job is to find trouble – and shoot it. Friend Computer monitors your every move, alert for any sign of treason, and will undoubtedly reward you for prompt and heroic action in defense of Alpha Complex – or punish treasonable acts, possibly by assigning you to be used as reactor shielding.

Key Features:

A retro-futuristic world filled with technologies as wondrous as they are deadly.

Create and lead a team of four Troubleshooters working for Friend Computer.

Choose your specializations from 16 available skills.

Unique character progression through cloning (if you die, you progress!).

Tactical combat system with active pause inspired by classic CRPG games.

Original enemies, including malfunctioning robots, aggressive drinks dispensers and defective clones.

