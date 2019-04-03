Yoshi’s Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 614 Views
Yoshi’s Crafted World (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 50,007 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 31.
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 49,852 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 23,863 units, the 3DS sold 5,056 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 717 units and Xbox One sold 72 units.
Here is the complete top 10 chart:
- [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World – 50,007 / NEW
- [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 44,139 / 194,860
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 19,349 / 2,992,376
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 15,238 / 547,987
- [NSW] Minecraft – 13,667 / 707,567
- [PS4] Winning Post 9 – 12,130 / NEW
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,889 / 2,236,865
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars T – 9,750 / 90,978
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 9,227 / 1,479,158
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 8,706 / 3,020,833
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
This makes me happy. I love games that are sickeningly charming like this one =)
It's disgustingly charming. My personal favorite level so far is the forest level with the sticks and twigs that are made to look like owls. "Weighting Acorns" it may be called.
- +1
50.000 hmmm. Nothing special. So what are these people who buys switch every week play? When you look at the numbers if its not Zelda Mario Smash Splatoon its really difficult to be succesfull on Switch. When you look at waht sells on Switch first are the Nintedo evergreens then ver very very long nothing, then at the end some indie and ports. Switch is a great heanheld but its going into the same problems as in the past: YOU buy nintedo machine for nintendo games.
Minecraft seems to be doing pretty good. And why would the fact that Nintendo games sell better than 3rd parties be a problem anyways?
- 0
That's.... not a great opening. I was expecting closer to 100k
Sales can always be better. This is the sort of game that works well as a gift, so sales will likely not be particularly high at any point; though there should be a substantial holiday season bump.
- 0
Only 1 day counted I suppose here ?