Yoshi’s Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 614 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Yoshi’s Crafted World (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 50,007 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 31.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 49,852 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 23,863 units, the 3DS sold 5,056 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 717 units and Xbox One sold 72 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World – 50,007 / NEW [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 44,139 / 194,860 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 19,349 / 2,992,376 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 15,238 / 547,987 [NSW] Minecraft – 13,667 / 707,567 [PS4] Winning Post 9 – 12,130 / NEW [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,889 / 2,236,865 [PS4] Super Robot Wars T – 9,750 / 90,978 [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 9,227 / 1,479,158 [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 8,706 / 3,020,833

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles