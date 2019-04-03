Road to Guangdong Headed to Xbox One - News

Publisher Excalibur Games and developer Just Add Oil Games announced the story-based road trip game, Road to Guangdong, is headed to the Xbox One in 2019.

View the Xbox One announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Journey Through China:

Assume the role of Sunny on the road trip of a lifetime with her Aunt Guu Ma. Drive and maintain your dilapidated old car as you journey through 1990s Guangdong, China, meeting with relatives and rekindling relationships to save your family restaurant.

Drive and Maintain:

Drive across China in the beloved but weathered family car, ‘Sandy’. Take care of your tyres, fuel consumption and engine condition as you navigate the beautiful province of Guangdong. An epic journey in such an old car isn’t going to be easy – be prepared to take a look under the hood. Add oil, manage petrol, maintain the engine and build a stock of useful parts to avoid calling out the mechanic.

Rekindle Your Family Restaurant:

Play as Sunny, a 23-year-old art graduate, as she joins 68-year-old aunt Guu Ma on a road trip to rekindle her family restaurant. Unexpectedly inheriting her family’s restaurant, Sunny is tasked with reigniting relationships, and establishing her place in the family, on her quest to secure and recreate secret recipes.

Navigate narrative puzzles and moral choices as you select dialogue and shape Sunny’s character. Sunny and Guu Ma’s relationship will be tested and evolve throughout a road trip that will change both of their lives.

