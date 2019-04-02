Anno 1800 Specifications Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 200 Views
Ubisoft has revealed the system requirements for Anno 1800 on the Epic Games Store.
Check out the specs below:
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- 8 GB RAM
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 670 – 2GB, AMD Radeon R9 270X – 2GB
RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:
- 8 GB RAM
- Intel i5-4690K – 3.5 Ghz, AMD Ryzen5 1500X – 3.5 Ghz
- Nvidia GTX 970 – 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290X – 4GB
Here is an overview of the game:
This is the dawn of the industrial age and the path you choose will define your world. Are you renovator or exploiter? Suppressor or liberator? It’s up to you how the world will remember your name.
In Anno 1800, players will take charge of their own fortune as they navigate the rapidly evolving technological and malicious political landscape of the 19th century in their quest to build an empire that will stand the test of time.
Combining beloved features with innovative gameplay in a memorable new setting, Anno 1800 marks the beginning of a new era for the Anno series.
Anno 1800 will launch for Windows PC on April 16.
Cr*p I'll finally need to upgrade my computer.