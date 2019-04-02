A Dark Room Switch Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer Amirali Rajan announced A Dark Room will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 12 for $6.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

A Dark Room is an innovative text-based adventure that harkens back to the magic of Zork, adding a modern spin on a classic genre and time in gaming. Published by Circle Entertainment Entertainment and developed by Amir Rajan, it is getting a revamped and console-exclusive release on Nintendo Switch eShop.

A Dark Room challenges the player’s perceptions, actions and imagination. Visually clean, it presents text and cues with limited visual flourishes, but the experience that takes shape is full of depth and environmental storytelling. Newly designed audio is also important, portraying a dark world that the player can only imagine.

It is a game that draws players in, allowing them to perceive the intriguing world in their own way. What starts as a dark room with limited interactive options evolves into a complex story and resource management challenge.

Adapted especially for the Nintendo Switch, you can play with physical controls or the touch screen; exclusive to this version of the game is an enhanced user interface, new audio, additional commentaries and local co-op play.

