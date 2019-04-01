Final Fantasy VII Remake Project Lead is Now Co-Director - News

Final Fantasy VII Remake project lead Naoki Hamaguchi is now the co-director on the game, according to the Square Enix recruitment page. Tetsuya Nomura is the other director on the game.





Also Square Enix’s former 5th Business Division is now known as the Third Development Division and working on a title for the next generation.

"Based on the former 5th Business Division, the newly established Third Development Division has started work on a new key project following Final Fantasy XIV, taking up a challenge for the next generation," said Yoshida. "This project has already finished early development, as well as preparation of the development environment, and is now moving into the full-blown, large-scale development phase. The new project is seeking developers who want to deliver both ‘fun’ and ‘enjoyment’ to the world, as well as ‘surprise.’ If you want to challenge the world market, then we look forward to your application."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for the PlayStation 4.

