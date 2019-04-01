Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Off-Screen Switch Gameplay Video Released - News

It was announced in February Ninja Theory would be bringing the action adventure game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, to the Nintendo Switch this spring.

Off-screen gameplay footage of the game running on the Nintendo Switch from PAX East 2019 has appeared online.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Since first launched, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has taken over a million fans worldwide on a journey with Senua, a Celtic warrior who embarks on a haunting vision quest to save the soul of her dead lover from Viking hell. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, the game will pull players deep into Senua’s mind.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was awarded the winner of five 2018 BAFTA Games Awards, including Best British Game, Best Artistic Achievement, Best Game Beyond Entertainment, Best Performer and Best Audio Achievement. The 2017 Game Awards also honored Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice as winner of Best Audio Design, Best Performance and Best Game for Impact.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice first launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8, 2017 and later for the Xbox One on April 11, 2018.

