Layers of Fear 2 Gameplay Demo Video Released

Publisher Gun Media and developer Bloober Team have released a new video of a gameplay demo of Layers of Fear 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set on a desolate ship, Layers of Fear 2 will rely on the claustrophobic, ever-changing environments to keep players in the dark, never knowing what horror to expect around every corner and through every door.

The platforms and release date for Layers of Fear 2 have not been announced.

