Nintendo Launches E3 2019 Website - News

/ 691 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has opened its official website for E3 2019. You can view it here. E3 2019 runs from June 11 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Read the details below:

June 11 to 13

It’s almost that time of year…

…and we’re as excited as you are! Luckily, you can learn about all the newest game announcements, tournament news, and Nintendo’s E3 plans right here, so stay tuned.

June 8:

Battle to be the best – Players from around the globe will face off in electrifying Nintendo game tournaments. Who will come out on top? Tune in on Saturday June 8 and find out!

– Players from around the globe will face off in electrifying Nintendo game tournaments. Who will come out on top? Tune in on Saturday June 8 and find out! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3-versus-3 – Watch players smash their way to the top. Join the party as players from around the world battle in this international tournament.

– Watch players smash their way to the top. Join the party as players from around the world battle in this international tournament. Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 – Ink or be Inked! Get inked with some of the world’s top squid squads as they face off for the championship.

Thanks NintendoEverything.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles