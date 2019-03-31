Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Advert at Best Buy Reveals Joker Render - News

A Best Buy advertisement for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has revealed a render of Persona 5's Joker. Joker will be released as DLC before the end of April.

[Persona 5] Joker render for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate revealed via Best Buy ad pic.twitter.com/F9q2BpoKqq — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 31, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



