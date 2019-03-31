Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection Announced for PS4, PC, Switch & XB1 - News

posted 8 hours ago

SNK have announced that the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection will be coming to PS4, PC, Switch & XB1 in fall this year. It will be ported by Digital Eclipse, the company responsible for the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

Look at this sweet announcement first revealed here at our #PAXEast panel!



(More info to come) pic.twitter.com/vpOHB3BahZ — Samurai Shodown (@SamuraiShodown_) March 30, 2019

Games included will be each of the first five numbered entries in the franchise, plus Samurai Shodown V Special. It will not include Samurai Shodown VI as it was not released on the Neo Geo, although the previous compilation Samurai Shodown Anthology included VI.

All of the games will contain online and offline play as well as a museum mode.

