Sega Genesis Mini And Mega Drive Mini Western Price and 10 Games Announced

SEGA announced yesterday the Sega Genesis Mini and Mega Drive Mini will launch worldwide on September 19. The company has now announced it will be priced at $79.99 US / £69.99 / €79.99 / AUD$139.95, as well as 10 games that will be available in the western version of the mini console.





Here are details on the Sega Genesis Mini and Mega Drive Mini:

Q. When does it launch?

A. September 19, 2019

Q. How many games will be included?

A. 40 games.

Q. Which games will be included?

A. Today, we are excited to announce the first set of titles included with the system, with the rest to be announced intermittently over the coming months:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier II

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Q. Which version of the Genesis is the Mini based on? A. It’s based on the original Model 1 Genesis which launched in Oct. 1988 in Japan, Aug. 1989 in North America, and Nov. 1990 everywhere else. Q. How big is it in comparison to the original console? A. It’s approximately 55% of the original Model 1 size. Q. What do you get in the box? A. The Genesis Mini comes complete with 40 games, Two replica three-button USB Genesis controllers, One USB to Micro-B power cable, One power adapter (North America only), and One HDMI cable. Q. Who handled the ports? A. M2 is handling the porting process. They’ve previously worked on SEGA AGES and SEGA 3D Classics Collection, with a fantastic reputation based on the quality of their emulation projects and their faithfully recreated ports. Q. Can I use original Genesis controllers with the Mini? A. No, only the provided USB controllers. Q. How much will it cost at launch? A. $79.99 US / £69.99 / €79.99 / AUD$139.95. Q. Where can I find more information? A. genesismini.sega.com / megadrivemini.sega.com/

