Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls VI And Starfield Won't be at E3 2019

While Bethesda Softworks announced it is hosting a press conference E3 2019, Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard at PAX East 2019 announced The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield will not be shown during E3.

"That's just a little sneak peek at the technology that we've been building," said Howard." People are going to see [the tech] at first, actually, in Starfield. And so that tech will have like the second version of it in TES6, and--before everyone asks--please be patient. It's going to be a long time. It's not something we're going to be talking about at E3--either of those games--this year. And so patience, please. But given the [Elder Scrolls] anniversary, we did want to give everybody a taste."





Thanks GameSpot.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

