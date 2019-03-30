Driveclub Games to be Delisted from PlayStation Store on August 31 - News

Sony Computer Entertainment announced Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes will be delisted from the PlayStation Store on August 31 and online servers will be shut down on March 31, 2020.





Here are details on the delisting:

Online servers for Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes will shut down on March 31, 2020 at 23:59 BST. All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy these games in single player offline modes. However, the games have significant amounts of online gameplay, so from March 31, 2020, functionality will be affected in the following ways:

You will not be able to:

Use your season pass online.

Represent your Club online in multiplayer events or tours.

Play online multiplayer and compete in challenges.

Create your own events.

Compete in leader boards, or share stats and player progress.

You will be able to:

Use your season pass on all single player and offline modes.

Continue to play all game (Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes) and DLC single player functionality in offline mode.

Earn trophies in single player / offline mode.

PlayStation will cease selling Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes and all DLC and season passes related to those games from August 31, 2019 at 23:59 BST.

