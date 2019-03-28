Hob: The Definitive Edition Headed to Switch on April 4 - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Runic Games announced Hob: The Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hob is an immersive atmospheric single-player adventure was originally developed by Runic Games for PC and PlayStation 4 in 2017. Panic Button has taken everything that fans loved about the original game and developed a version exclusively for Nintendo Switch, featuring improved controls and game features.

Hob: The Definitive Edition is an artfully crafted single-player adventure which sends gamers on a mysterious, breathtaking journey through the ruins of a lost civilization, where they will encounter strange creatures and unlock satisfying puzzles hidden throughout the world. The team at Panic Button has developed a version of the game for Nintendo Switch that provides adventurers with brand new ways to unravel the mysteries of Hob. This includes added camera controls, improvements to the game’s UI, a variety of quality-of-life improvements and new features only possible on the Nintendo Switch system, including HD rumble and touch screen functionality. A full list of enhanced features available with Hob: The Definitive Edition will be revealed at launch on April 4.

