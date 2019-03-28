Dreams Early Access Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Media Molecule annoucned the Dreams Early Access will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on April 16 for $29.99.

Read an FAQ of Early Access below:

What is included in Early Access?

Early Access is exactly that. Early entry into Dreams, designed for creators to get hands on with the tools. It won’t feature everything that the full release will have (our story mode being a big piece of that) but you’ll get our full tool set for creating, our interactive tutorials and arcade games, templates and additional content created by Media Molecule and access to what you, the CoMmunity, made during our Dreams Creator Beta. You’ll also be getting the first hands-on with new features and content as we add them.

When is Dreams Early Access launching?

Dreams Early Access will be launching April 16!

How much will Dreams Early Access cost?

Dreams Early Access will cost $29.99 / CAD$39.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

Which territories will Dreams Early Access be available for?

Initially, Dreams Early Access will be available in the United States, Canada, and all European territories.

What languages will be supported by Dreams Early Access?

At launch, Dreams Early Access will be in English and French in North America.

How do I participate in Dreams Early Access?

That’s an easy one! You’ll be able to purchase Dreams Early Access from PlayStation Store on April 16, 2019.

Can I pre-order Early Access?

No, but you can sign up for updates here.

If I buy Dreams Early Access, does that mean I get access to the full version of the game when it’s released, without paying any extra / twice?

Early Access is intended for Creators who will participate and contribute to Dreams Early Access, and in return, will have the full version of Dreams upon release.

….and when would that be? ;)

Ooo, cheeky! We don’t have a release date for the full version of Dreams to share right now. But when we do, you’ll know about it! And then we’ll keep telling you. And then probably tell you another 5,672 times.

Will my Early Access / Beta creations carry over to the full game?

Yes. Early Access is the launch of the creation tools of Dreams and this will then roll into the full version of the game.

Will Early Access include VR?

Dreams VR is not included in the initial Early Access offering. It’s still planned for Dreams and we’re super excited for it. We’ll be sure to share more details about it as soon as we’re ready.

Is there any NDA for Early Access?

No! You can stream, share and create to your heart’s content.

How can I stay up-to-date on everything Dreams?

We’ll update you on all things Dreams as and when new things happen! We’ll detail new features through blogs, streams and on our social channels, as well as on our feedback forums on indreams.me.

Is there a cap to Early Access? Is there a chance I won’t get in?

Dreams Early Access is limited yes, but it’s a big limit. That being said, to avoid disappointment, we do recommend you purchase as soon as you can to enjoy all of the creator tools available.

