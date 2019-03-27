Borderlands Announcement Set for Tomorrow, Teaser Trailer Released - News

posted 52 minutes ago

Gearbox has released a teaser trailer for a new Borderlands game that will be announced at PAX East 2019 tomorrow, March 28 at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

The developer has been teasing a Borderlands 3 announcement for a while now.

View it below:

PAX East 2019 takes place in Boston, MA from March 28 to 31.

