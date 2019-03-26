Dragon Marked for Death's Switch Retail Package Available Now - News

Nintendo Switch owners can pick up a copy of Dragon Marked for Death at North American and European retailers starting today, or purchase online at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or Target. Fans holding out for the retail release will receive all four characters, Additional Quest download content (DLC), and for a limited time, the complete set of four Striker Gear DLC weapons.

From Japanese game developer Inti Creates and courtesy of publisher Nighthawk Interactive, Dragon Marked for Death brings up to four players together where they’ll choose one of four Dragonblood Clan members to control, each with their own special skills. Players can work together, or fly solo, to complete quests, defeat monsters, and ultimately take down the powerful Kingdom of Medius.

Dragon Marked for Death features:

Four Playable Characters – Players take control of the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi or Witch, each with their own unique moves and playstyles, allowing for a deep, strategic action experience

– Players take control of the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi or Witch, each with their own unique moves and playstyles, allowing for a deep, strategic action experience Play Solo or With Up to Four Players – Players can enjoy the entire experience on their own, or team up with friends in either wireless or online multiplayer

– Players can enjoy the entire experience on their own, or team up with friends in either wireless or online multiplayer Fantasy Pixel World – Dragon Marked for Death comes to life on the Nintendo Switch with its hand-drawn pixel art from some of the industry's best pixelmancers

– Dragon Marked for Death comes to life on the Nintendo Switch with its hand-drawn pixel art from some of the industry's best pixelmancers Massive Boss Battles – Dragon Marked for Death’s fantastical bosses take up the entire screen of the Nintendo Switch creating intense, chaotic battles

– Dragon Marked for Death’s fantastical bosses take up the entire screen of the Nintendo Switch creating intense, chaotic battles Immersive Storylines – Dragon Marked for Death delivers over 30 main quests and numerous side quests, immersing players into its expansive and incredible world

– Dragon Marked for Death delivers over 30 main quests and numerous side quests, immersing players into its expansive and incredible world Limited Edition Striker Gear Pack – Unlocks a unique weapon for each of the 4 playable characters only available in the initial run of the physical version.

Developed by Inti Creates and published by Nighthawk Interactive, Dragon Marked for Death is available at North American retailers for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99 with equivalent pricing in Europe.

