Metro Exodus Ranger Update Out Now, Adds New Game+

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have released the Ranger Update for Metro Exodus. The update adds New Game+, and makes other improvements.





Read the patch notes below:

New Game+ and Developer Commentary New Game+ adds a whole new dimension to repeat playthroughs of the campaign. Modify the following suite of modes and settings to craft your own personalized gameplay experience:

Inventory Modes My Weapons Allows you to start with all weapons and attachments found in the last playthrough. Weapons are granted after freeing Anna in Moscow. Starting weapons will be the last loadout that was set in the previous end game save. All other weapons and attachments previously unlocked will be available in the Aurora Workbench Armory, first encountered in Volga. Player Armor / Wrist upgrades do not carry over. One Weapon Reduces weapon slots to one. Any weapon can be used in this slot, but you can only take one with you. Manage this by swapping Weapons in the field, or by using the Aurora Workbench Armory. Crossbow Provides Player with the Crossbow at the beginning of the game in addition to normal Weapon Progression. Yermak gives the Player the Crossbow after Jammer scene in Moscow. Backpack limitations Crafting in the Backpack is disabled, you may only use a Workbench. Only Weapon modifications allowed in Backpack.

AI Modes Armored Enemies Human NPCs are upgraded by one level of Armor across the game if applicable. Tougher Creatures Creatures have thicker hide across the game. Grenadiers Human NPCs use explosives more often.

Environment Modes Real Time Weather Change the game’s natural day/night cycle from two to 24 real hours for complete immersion. Bad Weather Fog, Rain, Snow, and Sand storm conditions occur more frequently where applicable. Radiation is Forever Additional radiation zones will appear across some levels, making the Gas Mask more important.

Game Modes Iron Mode Fully disables the Save System, progress is only saved between levels. Developer Commentary Green Tape Players throughout the game will be available to play Developer Commentary about the area in which it is found.

Additional New Game+ Content Achievements / Trophies Unique collectibles Additional set of hidden objects in the world, only available in New Game+. New Game + becomes available from the New Game menu after completing the game once. Please Note: Starting a new game in Regular Mode or in New Game + will clear your Quick/Auto/Chapter Select saves. You will need to progress again to access later levels.



