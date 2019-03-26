April 2019 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for April 2019. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for April are:

The Technomancer ($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 on Xbox One

($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 on Xbox One Outcast: Second Contact ($39.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One

($39.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One Star Wars Battlefront II ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

The Technomancer

Take on the role of an ascending mage warrior in the action RPG title, The Technomancer. Feared and respected by all, you’ll develop four different combat skill trees based on three different fighting styles. Craft your weapons, take part in dynamic conversations and explore lost cities as your actions dramatically alter the story and world.

Outcast: Second Contact

Play the complete remake of the cult-classic that started the open world, action-adventure genre in Outcast: Second Contact. On Adelpha, an alien world as beautiful as it is dangerous, explore magic and science and make the right choices to save the destiny of two universes.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Take part in a battle far, far away in the classic Star Wars Battlefront II. Either play the campaign of a veteran clone trooper reminiscing of his time in the 501st Legion or enjoy multiple gameplay modes. Fight on foot in the front lines, use the force powers of a Jedi, or dogfight in space in your favorite starships, all in 16 exotic locations.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2

Defend the nation from cross-border insurgents in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2. In this tactical shooter, command your unit and complete your missions in dynamic weather conditions and a real-time day and night cycle. You’ll have 72 hours to defeat the enemy across mountainous terrain, small towns and urban environments.

