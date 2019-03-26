Trover Saves the Universe Release Date Announced - News

Developer Squanch Games announced Trover Saves the Universe will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 31 and for Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 4 for $29.99.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Partner up with Trover to save the universe.

Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Does that make any sense? You following me on this? Well, either way…only you and Trover can track this son of a b**** down, so you can get your dogs back, save the universe, and then beat your little ringle shnluders off together…IF you know what I mean. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: (to be clear, not talking about masturbation here.)

Beating off your ringle shnluders isn’t gonna be easy, but that’s not really important to this game-overview write-up. Really just taking up unnecessary space, so let’s move on to discussing your partner Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster. Collect power babies and plug them into his little eye holes, IF you know what I mean. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: (Not sexual. The power babies give him upgraded abilities, you pervert.)

Key Features:

Control Trover AND yourself in a strange mix of first- and third-person action.

Upgrade Trover and yourself with new abilities as you progress.

Action platforming and combat.

Meet and talk to lots of weird characters along your journey.

Explore bizarre alien worlds.

Tug your little ringle shnluder :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: (first game ever to have this feature).

PS VR AND PS4 supported. Essentially two games in one!

