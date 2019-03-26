Labyrinth of Galleria Announced for NS, PS4, PSV - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk has been announced in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 25 for 7,200, and for the PlayStation Vita for 6,200 yen.

The game is a followup to the dungeon RPG, Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk.





The development team includes staff who worked on the first game. Emi Evans is back to write the music. The game is more of a successor than a sequel.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles