Days Gone Story Trailer Released

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Bend Studio have released the story trailer for Days Gone.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love—and hope. It’s about how, even when confronted with such enormous tragedy, hope never dies.

Hero: Deacon St. John:

Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live.

Threats:

Unique Enemies – In addition to hostile drifters, marauders, and militia, Deacon must face a wilderness overrun by dangerous and evolving Freakers. As with any living creature, Freakers eat, drink, hibernate and build nests, behaviors that Deacon must learn and adapt to.

– In addition to hostile drifters, marauders, and militia, Deacon must face a wilderness overrun by dangerous and evolving Freakers. As with any living creature, Freakers eat, drink, hibernate and build nests, behaviors that Deacon must learn and adapt to. Freaker Threats – Freakers are humans infected with the virus that destroyed the world. With a variety of types, from Screamers to Swarmers to massive Hordes, Freakers are constantly on the hunt for their next meal— you.

– Freakers are humans infected with the virus that destroyed the world. With a variety of types, from Screamers to Swarmers to massive Hordes, Freakers are constantly on the hunt for their next meal— you. Human Threats – Most survivors fled to the wilderness in search of safety. Some formed groups that roam the broken road looking to murder the helpless. Others lost their minds. In the open world, trust no one and keep your survivor skills sharp.

– Most survivors fled to the wilderness in search of safety. Some formed groups that roam the broken road looking to murder the helpless. Others lost their minds. In the open world, trust no one and keep your survivor skills sharp. Animal Threats – From dangerous predators like the mountain lion to infected creatures like Ragers and Runners, your chances of survival in the wilderness are only as good as your bike. Always be prepared to fight to survive.

World: Unique Setting:

Adapt to quick environmental changes inspired by the harsh high-desert of the Pacific Northwest. One minute, Deacon is riding through a dense alpine forest—or snow field or lush meadow—and the next, he’s fighting his way through harsh desert lava fields and caves.

Ancient lava flows scar and define the hazardous environments, delivering a breathtaking and diverse backdrop of regions to explore. From small towns and mountains to cliffs and river basins, explore the beautiful but threatening world, left in the wake of humanity’s destruction.

Days Gone will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

