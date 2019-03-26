Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Announced for PSVR and PC - News

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted has been announced for the PlaySTation VR, SteamVR, Oculus, and HTC Vive by Lionsgate, who has partnered with Scottgames, Steel Wool Games, and Striker Entertainment. It will launch in April.

Here is an overview of the game:

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted is a virtual reality adaptation of the critically-acclaimed survival horror video game. The virtual reality adaptation, coming to PlaySation VR, Oculus, Steam, and HTC Vive in April 2019, will feature new experiences that highlight the incredible original game and each episode of the one-of-a-kind series.

