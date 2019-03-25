Marvel’s Iron Man VR Announced for PlayStation VR - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Camouflaj have announced Marvel’s Iron Man VR for the PlayStation VR. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure! Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man weapons at your fingertips. Face off against Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles. Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek suit and awesome abilities.



