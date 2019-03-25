Beyond a Steel Sky Announced for Consoles, PC, Apple Arcade - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

evolution Software has announced Beyond a Steel Sky for consoles, Windows PC, and Apple Devices, including Apple Arcade. It will launch in 2019. It is a sequel to the cyberpunk adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky.

"Even after so many years, fans of the original game are still incredibly loyal and very passionate – and have remained vocal in demanding a sequel," said Revolution Software founder and CEO Charles Cecil.

"Adventure games are played by a large, diverse audience that hugely enjoys the interweaving of story and puzzles. Our approach has been to write an intelligent, witty adventure game that is wholly intuitive to play and assumes no prior knowledge of the original game or its universe. We aspire to write a modern day 1984 told through the medium of the adventure game."

View a trailer of the game below:

Key Features:

A unique, rich game experience in an bounded sandbox world, interwoven with a deep narrative.

A story that enables players to profoundly affect and subvert the game world and its characters.

Elegantly simple, intuitive controls that allow complex situations to emerge, offering a gameplay experience that will appeal to the novice as well as the experienced gamer.

Custom-written cutting-edge graphics technology delivers a beautiful, real time, comic-book-styled world in HDR, and 4K to complement the artwork of Dave Gibbons.

Original comic book vignette to be created by Dave Gibbons.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles