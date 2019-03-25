The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is Free Today Only - News

Bethesda Softworks to celebrate the 25th anniversary is giving away the Windows PC version of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for free today, March 25 only.

In order to get your free copy of the game you have to create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account just log into your account. The next step is to redeem the code TES25TH-MORROWIND on your Bethesda.net account. The game will be applied to your account.

Here is the current streaming and events schedule.

Monday, March 25th: Sales & In-Game Promotions - Save up to 50% off The Elder Scrolls titles & add-ons, and see additional offers in-game

Giveaway - Morrowind PC free to redeem digitally for one day only, instructions above

ESO - Elsweyr Prologue Quest is free for everyone to play

Streaming - The Elder Scrolls: Arena @ 1:00 - 2:00 pm EDT Tuesday, March 26th: Streaming - Legends @ 1:00 - 2:00 pm EDT Wednesday, March 27th: Streaming - Wes Johnson Stream Takeover @ 1:00 - 2:00 pm EDT Thursday, March 28th: ESO - Free Play Week on All Platforms begins, running through April 4th

Streaming - The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind @ 1:00 - 2:00 pm EDT Friday, March 29th: PAX East Event - Doors Open at Laugh Boston & M.J. O'Conner's Irish Pub for Hands-on and Stage Shows @ 1:30 pm EDT

PAX East Streams - PAX East TES 25th Panel @ 2:00 - 3:30 pm EDT, ESO Panel @ 6:30 - 8:00 pm EDT Saturday, March 30th: PAX East Event - Doors Open at Laugh Boston & M.J. O'Conner's Irish Pub for Hands-on and Stage Shows @ 1:30 pm EDT

PAX East Streams - PAX East Legends Panel @ 2:00 - 3:30 pm EDT, ESO Panel @ 3:30 - 5:00 pm EDT Sunday, March 31st: Sales & In-Game Promotions - Last day to save up to 50% of The Elder Scrolls titles & add-ons

