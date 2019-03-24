Quantcast
Report: Sony No Longer Providing Full Game Digital Download Codes to Retailers

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 616 Views

Retailers will no longer be getting full game digital download codes from Sony for the PlayStation 4 starting April 1, according to a memo sent out to GameStop.

Digital games after April 1 will need to be purchased straight from the PlayStation Network. However, DLC and PlayStation Network gift cards will still be available.

3 Comments

Bandorr
Bandorr (6 minutes ago)

How does the digital code market work? How much were stores buying them from Sony before? How much were they selling them for? Were they buying them for $40 and selling for $60? Buying for $60 and selling for $60? Or were they taking a loss. Buying for $60 selling for $50?

kirby007
kirby007 (1 hour ago)

I dont get why you would wanna go to a store for a digital code in the first place

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (51 minutes ago)

If you're already there for other purchases.

kirby007
kirby007 (44 minutes ago)

In that case id buy a real copy and not just the code or a psn card

Azzanation
Azzanation (12 minutes ago)

Digital codes dont take up house space. Those that don't want or have room for cabinets

kirby007
kirby007 (7 minutes ago)

Azza in that case i repeat my first statement, just download it from psn

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (50 minutes ago)

There's that Sony greed from 599 US dollar days cropping up again! Act right Sony, thanks to Google, next gen is already looking more competetive.

