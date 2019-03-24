Report: Sony No Longer Providing Full Game Digital Download Codes to Retailers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 616 Views
Retailers will no longer be getting full game digital download codes from Sony for the PlayStation 4 starting April 1, according to a memo sent out to GameStop.
Digital games after April 1 will need to be purchased straight from the PlayStation Network. However, DLC and PlayStation Network gift cards will still be available.
Here is the full text outlining these changes (Sony full game digital codes at retail) pic.twitter.com/wY39bWyhaj— Wario64 (@Wario64) March 22, 2019
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
How does the digital code market work? How much were stores buying them from Sony before? How much were they selling them for? Were they buying them for $40 and selling for $60? Buying for $60 and selling for $60? Or were they taking a loss. Buying for $60 selling for $50?
I dont get why you would wanna go to a store for a digital code in the first place
If you're already there for other purchases.
- -1
In that case id buy a real copy and not just the code or a psn card
- +2
Digital codes dont take up house space. Those that don't want or have room for cabinets
- 0
Azza in that case i repeat my first statement, just download it from psn
- 0
There's that Sony greed from 599 US dollar days cropping up again! Act right Sony, thanks to Google, next gen is already looking more competetive.