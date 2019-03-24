Report: Sony No Longer Providing Full Game Digital Download Codes to Retailers - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Retailers will no longer be getting full game digital download codes from Sony for the PlayStation 4 starting April 1, according to a memo sent out to GameStop.

Digital games after April 1 will need to be purchased straight from the PlayStation Network. However, DLC and PlayStation Network gift cards will still be available.

Here is the full text outlining these changes (Sony full game digital codes at retail) pic.twitter.com/wY39bWyhaj — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 22, 2019

