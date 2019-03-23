Persona 5: The Royal Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 753 Views
Atlus has announced RPG, Persona 5: The Royal, for the PlayStation 4. More information will be released on April 24.
View the website for the game here.
View the teaser trailer below:
5 Comments
Is this a definitive edition or something?
That really brought more questions than it answered xD
Okay, so new heroine? Cause from what I understand by the trailer, she doesn't like the Phantom Thieves. So, it can't be a new female main protagonist like in P3.
That gave us so much information... and even with Joker on Smash this didn't had a Switch included announcement
Give it time, they are probably waiting for Joker's release, to get the maximum amount of exposure possible.
- +1
I'll give time, and yes you are right that they may be waiting for maximum effectiviness.
- 0
My bet is that the Switch version would be the Persona 5 S trademark that was made.
- -1
No Switch version this time around. Hmm...well looking forward to more info next month.