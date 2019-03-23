Fighting EX Layer Sharon and Terry Bogard DLC Launches March 26 - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Arika announced the Sharon and Terry Bogard DLC for Fighting EX Layer will launch on Tuesday, March 26. Update 1.2.0 will release on the same day.

View trailers of the characters below:





Here is an overview of the characters:

Sharon:

After abandoning her past in order to spend her days peacefully with her lover, Sharon is blackmailed by the Secret Service and forced back into one more mission investigating a mysterious energy source.

Telling herself this will be her final mission, she separates from her lover one last time.

Terry Bogard:

Morning. Terry drinks his usual morning coffee, puts on his usual outfit, and steps outside. However, he notices something is different in the air. “This place… where am I?”

Fighting EX Layer is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles