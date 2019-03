New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Yoshi's Crafted World, Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 28 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

March 25

Inventioneers

President F.net

March 26

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Final Fantasy VII

GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition

Gems of War

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~

OMG Zombies!

The Princess Guide

Xenon Racers

March 27

Neon Caves

Windscape

March 28

Croixleur Sigma

FUN! FUN! Animal Park

GODS Remastered

GOKEN

INFERNO CLIMBER: REBORN

Istanbul: Digital Edition

Lyrica

She Remembered Caterpillars

Snow Battle Princess Sayuki

The World Next Door

Ultrawings

Undead's Building

UNI

Warparty

March 29

Yoshi's Crafted World

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles