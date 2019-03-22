Brawlhalla to Add Hellboy Characters in April - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Blue Mammoth Games announced the free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, will be adding new playable characters in April from the upcoming Hellboy movie. These characters are Hellboy, Nimue, Gruagach, and Ben Daimio.





Here is an overview of the game:

Brawlhalla: An eternal battle arena where the greatest warriors in history brawl to prove who's the best that ever was, is, or will be. Every match is an epic test of skill, speed, and strength, and every victory brings additional glory and bragging rights to the winners.



These slugfests are salted with powerful weapons and gadgets. Fighters scramble to grab swords, axes, hammers, blasters, rocket lances and more! Every weapon changes your play style and your options. Gadgets like mines, bombs, and spiked spheres add even more danger into the mix, letting fighters change the course of battle with a well timed-throw or carefully laid trap.



Brawlhalla is a free to play, 2D platform fighting game featuring both online and local singleplayer and multiplayer.

Key Features:

Online Ranked 1v1 - A personal test of skill where you match up against a single opponent to claim untold levels of personal glory in Brawlhalla.

Online Ranked 2v2 - Bolster your ranks with a friend to prove your mettle, wit, and teamwork in frenetic 2v2 battles.

4 Player Online Free for All - Ranked or casual matches where four fighters enter, but only one can win.

8 Player 4v4 & FFA - Because the only thing better than four legends vying for bragging rights is eight legends vying for bragging rights.

Local Free for All - Up to 4 players can play in free for all mode on one computer - perfect for friendly face-offs.

Local Custom Teams - Team-up on your local machine, with up to four players or bots for living-room level mayhem.

Local Single Player Tournament - Square off against bots in a three game tournament series. Perfect for warmups or score grinders.

Alternate Game Modes - Brawlball, Bombsketball and more provide ‘casual’ ‘party game’ ‘just for fun’ alternate game modes with completely different objectives and just as much competition.

The Training Room - Practice combos and setups inside the Training Room! Look at frame data, hitboxes, hurtboxes, and sharpen your skills for use

